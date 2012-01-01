Founded in 2021, Omstring Music is a Music Production studio located in Arunachal Pradesh, India under Spark Film Production. We have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry of Arunachal Pradesh like AK Luke, G Jackals, D Bang,L Oze,Nigo,Achi Khalifa,Tahin, Don Kam, Kame and many more.And have a proven track record of success.