Founded in 2021, Omstring Music is a Music Production studio located in Arunachal Pradesh, India under Spark Film Production. We have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry of Arunachal Pradesh like AK Luke, G Jackals, D Bang,L Oze,Nigo,Achi Khalifa,Tahin, Don Kam, Kame and many more.And have a proven track record of success.
We have a Music Production Studio & Omstring Music also offers a wide range of entertainment services, including live music, DJ services, event planning, and more. We work closely with our clients to create unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression.
Our team is made up of experienced professionals who are passionate about Music & entertainment. From our talented Singer, Rapper, musicians and DJs to our skilled event planners, we are dedicated to delivering top-notch service to our clients.
g-extension naharlagun Arunachal pradesh 791110
Open today
10:00 am – 05:00 pm
